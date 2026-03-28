Trinamool Congress Counters Amit Shah's Allegations, Raises Concerns Over BJP's Governance

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a scathing counter-attack against Amit Shah's accusations regarding West Bengal's governance, highlighting the BJP's alleged failures in maintaining women's safety and addressing infiltration issues.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points TMC leaders counter Amit Shah's charges against the West Bengal government, accusing the BJP of political polarisation.

The TMC questions the BJP's record on women's safety in BJP-ruled states and the handling of the Manipur violence.

TMC leaders challenge the BJP's claims on infiltration, questioning why the Centre has failed to deport illegal immigrants.

The TMC accuses the BJP of using the infiltration issue to create divisions in West Bengal for political gain.

TMC asserts that border control and security are the responsibility of the Union government, currently led by the BJP.

The Trinamool Congress slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday with a counter to his "chargesheet" against the Mamata Banerjee government, accusing the BJP of trying to polarise the people of poll-bound West Bengal and evade accountability for its own record on a host of issues, including women's safety.

Hours after Shah's press conference here, the incumbent TMC questioned the BJP-led Centre over the prolonged violence in Manipur, women's safety in BJP-ruled states and the Centre's handling of illegal immigration.

Senior TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Bratya Basu and Kirti Azad held a joint press conference where the trio targeted the Union home minister over his criticism of the TMC government on women's safety. "Amit Shah is talking about women's security. What is the condition of women's safety in BJP-ruled states?"

"Shah should first answer about violence in Manipur, which has bled continuously for the past three years," TMC MP Moitra said.

The counter-charges came after Shah, earlier in the day, sharpened the BJP's campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections, releasing a political "chargesheet" against the TMC government and framing the polls as a battle not merely for Bengal, but for the country's security.

At a packed press conference, Shah alleged that after 15 years of TMC rule, West Bengal had become the country's "principal corridor" for infiltration because of the ruling party's appeasement politics, corruption and political violence.

TMC Rejects BJP's Allegations

Rejecting the allegation, the TMC noted that the BJP has been in power at the Centre for over a decade and has been ruling several border states.

"BJP rules at the Centre. It rules 15 states and most border states through which infiltration is happening. Amit Shah himself is the Union Home Minister. So what exactly has he been waiting for?" senior TMC leader Bratya Basu said.

Questioning the Centre's claims on infiltration, the West Bengal education minister asked why the Union Home Ministry had "failed" to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

"Why has the BJP-controlled Election Commission failed to release the names of foreign nationals found on the electoral rolls?" he asked.

In a separate statement, Basu alleged that the BJP was using the issue of infiltration to create divisions in Bengal.

"BJP wants to blur the line between Bengali and Bangladeshi so they can import their hateful Assam-style detention camp model into Bengal," he alleged.

The TMC also accused the BJP of seeking to reap political mileage from the issue of infiltration while "failing" to act despite being in power at the Centre for over a decade.

According to the TMC, if infiltration remained a problem, the responsibility lay primarily with the Union government, which controls the country's borders and security apparatus.