TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah on Infiltration, Terror Incidents

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee sharply criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning his handling of infiltration, security failures, unfulfilled job promises, and the BJP's stance on corruption and the Uniform Civil Code.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee questions Amit Shah's focus on infiltration, citing security lapses in Pahalgam and New Delhi terror attacks.

Banerjee challenges the BJP's promise of job creation, highlighting the gap between promises and actual employment figures.

The TMC leader criticises the BJP's proposed Uniform Civil Code, alleging it will negatively impact SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Banerjee accuses Amit Shah of being surrounded by individuals facing corruption charges, undermining the BJP's anti-corruption stance.

Abhishek Banerjee questions the status of former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, asking if she is considered an infiltrator.

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his continued focus on infiltration in poll speeches, and questioned the ministry's role in failing to prevent the terror attacks in Pahalgam and New Delhi last year.

Addressing a press conference here, Banerjee also sought clarity on whether former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been given shelter by the BJP-led Centre, would be considered an infiltrator.

Referring to Shah's pledge to act against infiltrators, the TMC national general secretary alleged that the Union minister had been "playing the same record over and over again" on the issue.

"If we talk about infiltration, what is the status of deposed Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina who has been staying in India for the past one and a half years? Is she a Bangladeshi infiltrator?" he said.

He also questioned the Centre over recent terror incidents, saying, "How did Amit Shah fail to stop the terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 Indians were killed? How did terrorists sneak into Delhi and kill 10 people? Why did Shah fail to give them security?"

Accusations of Corruption and Unfulfilled Promises

On the BJP's promise to bring out a white paper on alleged corruption in West Bengal, Banerjee said the Centre was yet to release details of funds sent to the state under central schemes such as MGNNREGA, despite his demand on March 14, 2024.

The TMC MP, considered number 2 in the party hierarchy, further alleged that Shah was "surrounded by people facing corruption charges â from (Assam CM) Himanta Biswa Sharma to (Bengal BJP leader) Suvendu Adhikari."

"There are multiple ED, CBI probes against many such tainted leaders. You are holding press conferences with these people. Shah should stop talking about the cut money culture," he said.

Banerjee also displayed a photograph, claiming it showed a coal mafia figure greeting Shah in Asansol, and questioned the lack of action against such individuals.

Employment and Welfare Criticisms

He criticised the BJP over employment, alleging it had failed to fulfil its 2014 promise of creating two crore jobs annually.

"After 12 years in power, there should have been 24 crore jobs. Let Amit Shah just show if 5,000 employment opportunities were created in an entire state in all these years," he said.

On women's safety and welfare, Banerjee accused Shah of ignoring crimes in BJP-ruled states and termed the party's promise of providing Rs 3,000 per month to women as a "new Jumla".

The TMC leader cited an earlier promise made to women voters in Delhi and claimed it remained unfulfilled.

"Till now, not a single Delhi woman has got even Rs 500. In contrast, over 2.4 crore women are getting money under Lakshmir Bhandar in Bengal. Every month each woman of a family is getting Rs 1500 (general) and Rs 1700 (SC and ST)," he said.

"BJP's pledge is not one by a political party.. It is like the promise of a chit fund company which has no guarantee," Banerjee alleged.

Opposition to Uniform Civil Code

Opposing Shah's proposal to implement a Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal, Banerjee alleged it would adversely affect SC, ST and OBC communities.

Referring to Shah's "detect, delete, deport" call, he claimed it was aimed at targeting Bengali-speaking people across religions.

"Of those deleted, unmapped, under adjudication by Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, there are 57,50,000 Hindus and 31 lakh minorities," he said.