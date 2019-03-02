Abhinandan reveals he was subjected to mental harassment in Pakistan

March 02, 2019 19:34 IST

A day after his return from Pakistan, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Saturday informed the top brass of Indian Air Force that he was subjected to a lot of mental harassment, though he was not physically tortured by Pakistan military authorities, said a source.

The IAF pilot was also medically examined, considering the fact that he had ejected after his MiG 21 was shot down in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir air space while chasing Pakistani fighter planes which had transgressed into Indian air space on February 27. Before his plane was shot, he had hit a Pakistani F-16.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa met Wing Commander Varthaman at the Army R&R Hospital.

During a separate meeting with the air chief, Varthaman briefed him about his detention in Pakistan, officials said.

Wing Commander Varthaman was expected to be debriefed by the IAF on his detention in Pakistan, which is yet to take place.

After a delay of over five hours, Varthaman stepped on to Indian soil through the Wagah border, Amritsar in Punjab, on Friday night at 9.20 pm. He was in the custody of Pakistan army since Wednesday when his parachute drifted and fell inside PoK.

