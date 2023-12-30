News
Rediff.com  » News » Aarti On A Cold Evening In Ayodhya

Aarti On A Cold Evening In Ayodhya

By REDIFF NEWS
December 30, 2023 10:25 IST
IMAGE: Evening prayers on the banks of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya. All photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A devotee prays to Lord Hanuman.

 

IMAGE: An illuminated temple after evening prayers on the banks of the Sarayu river.

 

IMAGE: Devotees take pictures on their mobile of the illuminated temple.

 

IMAGE: A foggy morning in Ayodhya.

 

IMAGE: Monkeys on the banks of the Sarayu river on a foggy morning.

 

IMAGE: On the banks of the Sarayu river on a foggy morning, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: The under construction Ram temple.

 

IMAGE: Workers at the site of the temple.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

