Aarti On A Cold Evening In Ayodhya

IMAGE: Evening prayers on the banks of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya. All photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: A devotee prays to Lord Hanuman.
IMAGE: An illuminated temple after evening prayers on the banks of the Sarayu river.
IMAGE: Devotees take pictures on their mobile of the illuminated temple.
IMAGE: A foggy morning in Ayodhya.
IMAGE: Monkeys on the banks of the Sarayu river on a foggy morning.
IMAGE: On the banks of the Sarayu river on a foggy morning, here and below.
IMAGE: The under construction Ram temple.
IMAGE: Workers at the site of the temple.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com