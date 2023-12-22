News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AAP's Sanjay Singh to remain in jail as bail rejected

AAP's Sanjay Singh to remain in jail as bail rejected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 22, 2023 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Special Judge M K Nagpal rejected the bail plea of Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, the court had adjourned its proceedings and said it will pronounce the verdict on Singh's bail application on December 22.

 

During the arguments on Singh's bail application, his counsel had said there were contradictions in the statements of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses about paying bribes to Singh.

The ED had opposed Singh's application, asserting the probe was still underway and, if released on bail, he could hamper the investigation, tamper with evidence, and influence the witnesses.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4.

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-2022 excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Singh has rejected the claim and denied any wrongdoing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'If Kejriwal is arrested...'
'If Kejriwal is arrested...'
Kejriwal punished as he exposed Modi-Adani link: AAP
Kejriwal punished as he exposed Modi-Adani link: AAP
Delhi excise scam: ED official booked for taking bribe
Delhi excise scam: ED official booked for taking bribe
Didn't want to suspend MPs, but...: Union minister
Didn't want to suspend MPs, but...: Union minister
Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt
Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt
Kohli returns to India due to 'family emergency'
Kohli returns to India due to 'family emergency'
Salaar Review
Salaar Review
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AAP's Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi excise case

AAP's Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi excise case

Delhi excise policy case: ED raids aides of AAP MP

Delhi excise policy case: ED raids aides of AAP MP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances