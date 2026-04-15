AAP Alleges Centre's BBMB Rule Changes Threaten Punjab's Water Rights

Punjab's AAP is accusing the central government of trying to seize control of the state's vital river waters by altering appointment rules for the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AAP leader Baltej Pannu accuses the Centre of attempting to control Punjab's river waters through changes in BBMB appointment rules.

The AAP claims the Centre's decision violates the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966, which reserved key BBMB posts for Punjab.

Pannu alleges the Centre aims to install its own officers to influence decisions regarding Punjab's water resources.

The BBMB regulates water distribution from major dams, and Punjab fears losing control over its allocated share.

AAP vows to fight for Punjab's water rights through legal action and raising the issue on all platforms.

Punjab AAP leader Baltej Pannu on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Centre over changes in rules governing appointments in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), alleging that the move reflects a larger attempt to take control of the state's river waters.

The Punjab AAP state media in-charge said that the Centre's decision to open key BBMB posts to applicants from across the country goes against the spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and subsequent arrangements made during the formation of the BBMB.

"Under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and later in 1976 when the BBMB was formed, these crucial positions were meant for Punjab. Now, the Centre wants to take control by planting its own officers," he alleged.

Punjab has a long history of facing injustice but has always responded with resilience, even as certain leaders from within the state weakened its position in the past, he claimed.

"The story of injustices against Punjab is long, but the people of the state have always fought back with double the strength. Unfortunately, in the past, some leaders from Punjab itself, played a role in weakening the state's interests," he said while speaking to reporters here.

Concerns Over BBMB Appointment Changes

Pannu was referring to the Centre's latest notification regarding the BBMB (Amendment) Rules, 2026, revising the eligibility criteria for the positions of member (irrigation) and member (power). The notification states that preference shall be given to candidates from Punjab and Haryana for these posts.

However, according to practice, the post of member (power) is held by an officer from Punjab and the post of member (irrigation) by an officer from Haryana.

According to AAP, Congress and Akali Dal, with this notification, these posts are now open for candidates from other states as well, as there is no assurance of filling these posts with candidates from Punjab and Haryana.

The BBMB regulates water distribution from Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are the partnering states that meet their requirements for different purposes, including irrigation, from Bhakra and Pong dams.

Linking the development to a broader agenda of "exploiting" Punjab's water resources, Pannu said that Haryana had already exhausted its allocated share of water last year and later demanded additional supply.

"Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made it clear, if Haryana failed to use its share properly, it is their fault, not Punjab's. Even this year, Punjab repeatedly advised Haryana to use water judiciously," he said.

Pannu further alleged that there are attempts to remove existing officials and replace them with individuals aligned with the Centre to influence decisions related to Punjab's waters.

"Whether it requires legal action, approaching the Supreme Court, or raising the matter at every platform, we will fight to protect Punjab's rights. Punjab will not bow down to such conspiracies," he said.