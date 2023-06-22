News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AAP rubbishes Patna poster praising Kejri, running down Nitish

AAP rubbishes Patna poster praising Kejri, running down Nitish

Source: PTI
June 22, 2023 16:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Aam Aadmi Party in Bihar on Thursday dubbed a poster in Patna calling Arvind Kejriwal “would be prime minister” and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “confidant of Narendra Modi”, as a “disgusting conspiracy against opposition unity”.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a press conference with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at the CM's residence, in New Delhi, May 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The poster, which has been put on a prominent road crossing in the city, is signed by one Vikas Kumar Jyoti, who, the party claimed, was not associated with the AAP.

 

Besides calling Kejriwal bhaavi pradhan mantri, the poster says Kumar, who is convening the opposition meeting scheduled here on Friday, was a khasam khas of Narendra Modi in whom the people had “neither faith nor hope (na asha na vishwas hai)”.

“This is a disgusting conspiracy against opposition unity,” said Bablu Kumar, spokesman of AAP's Bihar unit.

“Our leader, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is coming to Patna to take part in the meeting along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. The person, who has put up the poster, is not known to us and has never been a primary member of our party,” said the AAP spokesman.

On the official Twitter handle of AAP's Bihar unit, its co-in-charge Abhinav Rai also issued a statement, alleging that “the Bharatiya Janata Party has grown afraid of a united opposition and is getting misleading posters put up to spread rumours and falsehood. Let all be on their guard and devote themselves to uprooting the dictatorial BJP government in 2024.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Semi-final for 2024 polls': Nitish backs Kejriwal
'Semi-final for 2024 polls': Nitish backs Kejriwal
Nitish May Be Appointed Opposition Front Convenor
Nitish May Be Appointed Opposition Front Convenor
Challenges To Opposition Unity Continue
Challenges To Opposition Unity Continue
Traditional Beauty Mamta Mohandas
Traditional Beauty Mamta Mohandas
Ollie Robinson a forgettable cricketer: Hayden
Ollie Robinson a forgettable cricketer: Hayden
'The mind lives in doubt'
'The mind lives in doubt'
London ex-teacher had kids in India sexually abused
London ex-teacher had kids in India sexually abused
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nitish Wants To Be Glue For Opposition Unity, But...

Nitish Wants To Be Glue For Opposition Unity, But...

What Patna Oppn meet won't discuss on Friday

What Patna Oppn meet won't discuss on Friday

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances