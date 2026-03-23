HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar's Car Vandalised in East Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar's Car Vandalised in East Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 22:33 IST

x

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar's car was vandalised in Delhi, prompting a police investigation into the incident and raising concerns about political tensions.

Key Points

  • AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar's car was vandalised in Madhu Vihar, East Delhi.
  • The incident occurred while the MLA's car was parked near a sweets shop.
  • The car's rear window was shattered, suggesting intentional damage.
  • Delhi Police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.
  • The MLA represents the Kondli Assembly constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar alias Monu on Monday alleged his car was vandalised by some unknown people in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar, police said.

The incident was reported at 7.03 pm at the local station.

 

"Upon reaching the location, they found the MLA, who represents the Kondli Assembly constituency, present there along with his vehicle. The MLA informed the police that his car was parked on a roadside in front of a sweets shop when unknown persons allegedly targeted it," an officer said.

The car's left rear quarter glass was shattered, indicating deliberate damage, the officer said.

The police have filed a case and began scanning CCTV footage from cameras in the area.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Who Is This Man Being Pushed Into A Car?
Who Is This Man Being Pushed Into A Car?
Kejriwal's car attacked with sticks and stones in Ludhiana
Kejriwal's car attacked with sticks and stones in Ludhiana
AAP MLA, 2 others injured in attack by unidentified persons
AAP MLA, 2 others injured in attack by unidentified persons
AAP Leader's Car Window Smashed in Punjab; Investigation Launched
AAP Leader's Car Window Smashed in Punjab; Investigation Launched
10 AAP MLAs in legal trouble
10 AAP MLAs in legal trouble

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

PM Modi on Middle East war, lists key steps taken on oil & gas3:13

PM Modi on Middle East war, lists key steps taken on oil...

Nia Sharma Wreaks Havoc in a Bold Black Outfit0:59

Nia Sharma Wreaks Havoc in a Bold Black Outfit

Air Canada crash: Plane hits vehicle at LaGuardia0:32

Air Canada crash: Plane hits vehicle at LaGuardia

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO