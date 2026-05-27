AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Gets Bail In Mining Case

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has been granted bail in an illegal mining case but remains incarcerated due to a rape case, highlighting the legal challenges faced by the legislator.

Photograph: Courtesy Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra/Facebook

Key Points AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra was granted bail in an illegal mining case.

Pathanmajra will remain in jail due to a separate rape case filed against him.

The mining case was registered against Pathanmajra at Julkan police station.

A woman accused Pathanmajra of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation in a separate case.

A local court on Monday granted bail to AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra in a 2025 illegal mining case. However, he will remain in jail in a rape case.

Details of the Mining Case Against AAP MLA

Talking to the media, defence counsel Simranjit Singh Saggu said that the mining case was registered against Pathanmajra at Julkan police station on September 5.

He further said that following Pathanmajra's initial arrest in Patiala under charges of physical exploitation, the police had subsequently formalised his arrest in the mining case as well, obtaining police remand twice.

Arrest and Allegations in the Rape Case

Pathanmajra, the first-time MLA from Sanour, was arrested from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh in March. He had been on the run in the rape case since last September.

On September 1, 2025, a case was filed against the AAP legislator at the Civil Lines police station here on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as a divorcee, entered into a relationship with her and later married in 2021 while already being married.

She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats and sending "obscene" material to her.