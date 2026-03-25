AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Arrested in Rape Case After Escape

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has been arrested after months on the run following a rape accusation, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal and political saga.

Photograph: Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra/X

Key Points AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra was arrested in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, after escaping police custody in a rape case.

The case against Pathanmajra involves charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation based on a complaint filed by a woman in Zirakpur.

Pathanmajra had been declared a proclaimed offender after failing to appear in court and had been on the run since September 2025.

The MLA claimed the case was a 'political conspiracy' and alleged he was targeted for speaking out against AAP leaders.

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra was arrested by the Punjab Police from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, more than six months after he escaped police custody in a rape case.

Officials said Pathanmajra, the first-time MLA from Sanour in Patiala, was nabbed from Gwalior on late Tuesday night.

He was brought back to Patiala, and will be presented before a court here, Senior Superintendent of Police (Patiala) Varun Sharma said.

Details of the Case Against Pathanmajra

On September 1, 2025, police had registered a case against Pathanmajra at the Civil Lines police station here on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as a divorcee, entered into a relationship with her and later married in 2021 while already being married.

She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats and sending "obscene" material to her.

The AAP MLA had been declared a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear in this case. Patiala police had even issued a look-out notice against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA.

Pathanmajra's Escape and Claims

Pathanmajra had been on the run since September 2 in the rape case. He had escaped police custody when the Punjab police went to Haryana's Karnal to arrest him.

Police had then claimed that gunshots were fired and stones were pelted by the legislator's supporters after a police team went to arrest him in Dabri village in Karnal district, where he was at the residence of one of his relatives.

However, Pathanmajra had denied police claims of being involved in firing at cops and said he fled after learning that he would be killed in a "fake encounter".

After he escaped police custody, Pathanmajra in last November appeared in a video interview with an Australia-based web Punjabi channel in which he claimed that he would "return home only after securing bail".

Denying all allegations, he had then termed the case a "political conspiracy", aimed at silencing voices that speak for Punjab's people.

He had even targeted the AAP's Delhi leadership, alleging that ministers and MLAs were not consulted over key matters.

In another video, Pathanmajra had alleged that he was being targeted for speaking out against Delhi-based AAP leaders and for holding an IAS officer responsible for the last year's floods.

Punjab Police had formed several teams from its different wings including the Anti-Gangster Task Force to nab Pathanmajra. Police teams had earlier conducted raids at several places including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi to apprehend him.