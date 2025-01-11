HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AAP MLA dies in 'accidental firing' from own pistol

January 11, 2025 09:38 IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi has died of gunshot injuries, with police saying on Saturday it could be a case of 'accidental fire' from his own licensed pistol.

IMAGE: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Photograph: Courtesy @gurpreetgogiaap/X

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja said the bullet pierced Gogi's temple and he was rushed to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead.

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm at Gogi's house. Teja said the bullet was fired from Gogi's licensed pistol.

 

"According to his family members, it was an accidental fire," the JCP said.

The police said the body has been kept at the mortuary of DMCH.

The case is under investigation and a post-mortem will be conducted to know more details.

Several political leaders expressed shock over Gogi's death. They are reaching his residence in Ludhiana to express condolences.

'My deepest condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time. May they find the strength to endure this painful loss. I pray to the Almighty that his noble soul rests in eternal peace,' Punjab AAP president Aman Arora said in a post on X.

Hours before his death, Gogi held a meeting with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal over the issue of cleaning of 'Budha Nalla'.

Gogi joined the AAP after quitting the Congress in 2022. He defeated two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the state assembly poll that year from the Ludhiana West seat.

His wife Sukhchain Kaur Gogi unsuccessfully contested the municipal corporation elections last month.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
