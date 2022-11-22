News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AAP MLA manhandled by party workers hours after BJP 'sting'

AAP MLA manhandled by party workers hours after BJP 'sting'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 22, 2022 08:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was allegedly manhandled on Monday by some of his party's workers after an altercation broke out over the issue of distribution of tickets for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, a senior police official said.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the video uploaded by the BJP on social media, claiming that AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was 'beaten up' by the workers his party over ticket distribution for MCD polls. Photograph: Courtesy @BJP4Delhi/Twitter

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP on the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said there was an altercation over the issue of ticket distribution which resulted in alleged manhandling of Yadav by some party workers.

 

"He has been medically examined and no external injury has been found. Legal action is being taken as per statements," he said.

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V shared on social media a purported video in which Yadav is seen engaging in an altercation and then being manhandled.

Sharing the video, the BJP said on Twitter, 'AAP MLA got beaten up. Gulab Singh Yadav was accused of selling tickets because of which he got beaten up by his own party workers.'

'(Chief Minister and AAP national convener) Arvind Kejriwal, this is will happen to all your corrupt MLAs one by one,' it said.

BJP leaders also shared the purported video and asked for Kejriwal's response on the incident.

However, Yadav said the allegations of 'selling' tickets is baseless.

'The BJP has gone berserk and making baseless allegations of selling tickets. I am at Chawla police station now. I have seen BJP's corporator and their candidate from this ward present at the police station, trying to save those people,' he said on Twitter, sharing a clip of the police station.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP had issued a purported sting video shot by a former AAP volunteer from Rohini, alleging that the party leaders had sold Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll tickets

Srinivas BV tweeted, 'AAP MLA of Delhi got beaten up because the 'kattar imaandar' (extremely honest) party sold tickets for MCD seats after they sold tickets for Rajya Sabha seats.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP's 'sting' claims AAP selling MCD poll tickets
BJP's 'sting' claims AAP selling MCD poll tickets
Have recording of BJP's offer to Sisodia: AAP sources
Have recording of BJP's offer to Sisodia: AAP sources
Will AAP Forge A New Political Culture In India?
Will AAP Forge A New Political Culture In India?
World Cup: Bale saves the day again for Wales!
World Cup: Bale saves the day again for Wales!
'He's everywhere': Kohli on Dhoni
'He's everywhere': Kohli on Dhoni
FIFA WC: Super-sub Depay to Dutch rescue
FIFA WC: Super-sub Depay to Dutch rescue
World Cup: Bale penalty earns Wales 1-1 draw with US
World Cup: Bale penalty earns Wales 1-1 draw with US
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP

Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP

BJP-AAP to face off in MCD polls as Cong goes MIA

BJP-AAP to face off in MCD polls as Cong goes MIA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances