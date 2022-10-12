Now, Aamir Khan gets trolled for 'anti-Hindu' ad

After facing backlash over his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', superstar Aamir Khan has once again found himself at the receiving end on social media.

IMAGE: A screen grab of Aamir Khan's new ad.

This time he is receiving flak online for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his latest commercial with actress Kiara Advani.

The commercial is for AU Small Finance Bank.

It shows Aamir and Kiara as newlyweds trying to change traditions as the groom, Aamir, moves to the bride, Kiara's house after their wedding to take care of her ailing father.

Based on the theme of changing traditions, Aamir and Kiara question banking traditions with their advertisement.

However, the particular advertisement did not go down well with a section of social media users.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, too, slammed the advertisement.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think@aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots (they do nonsense like these and then say Hindus are trolling)."

Many even claimed on Twitter that they were closing their accounts at the bank in protest.

Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' fared poor on the box-office amid calls for boycott of the film

Responding to calls that his film be shunned, Aamir had said he loves India and requested fans to not think otherwise.

"That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue," the 57-year-old star said.

"I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he had said.