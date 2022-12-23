Aaftab's narco test report ready; cops to get his voice sample

The narco-analysis test report of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has been prepared, said the forensic team on Friday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

According to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, the Investigation Officer has been informed to collect the report.

A narco-analysis test of Aaftab was completed on December 1 at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar, along with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, arrived at Delhi Police headquarters on Friday.

Before undergoing a narco-analysis test, Aaftab was given a general examination to check his blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and heartbeat.

He also signed a consent form agreeing to the narco test after which he was put under anaesthesia and he was subjected to the narco-analysis.

The narco test was conducted by a team of FSL officials which includes a photo expert, forensic psychology expert and one doctor of forensic medicine and the Nodal Officer, Narco, Ambedkar Hospital.

The narco test of Aaftab was over by 11.45 pm on December 1 after which he was kept under doctors' observation and given psychological therapy.

On December 2, a four-member FSL team conducted a 'post-test interview' with Aaftab.

The team during the post-test interview carried out a detailed analysis of replies he gave in his polygraph and narco tests earlier.

He was also cross-questioned on the replies to eliminate the possibility of any lie, said sources.

Officials had earlier said that both the narco-analysis and a polygraph test of Aaftab have revealed similar responses to the information gathered by Delhi Police so far in its investigation of the case.

"From the preliminary examination, our teams involved in the probe have found out that he gave similar responses during both the tests so it does not bring any kind of new twist to the story," sources said.

During the tests Aaftab confessed to having killed Shraddha and to have disposed off her body parts in forest areas of Delhi.

Notably, Aaftab is currently lodged at Cell no 15 of Jail No 4 inside the Tihar Jail.

Along with Aaftab, two undertrial accused in a theft case have been kept inside the same cell and have been asked to keep watch on him, the Jail Authority informed.

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation.

Delhi Court allows police to obtain Aaftab's voice sample of

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Friday allowed the plea of Delhi Police seeking permission to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab.

During the hearing, Aaftab was produced through video conferencing. The media persons were asked by the Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore to leave the court. She said that the matter is a sensitive one.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore of Saket court allowed the plea of Delhi after hearing the submission of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad and Defence counsel MS Khan.

SPP Amit Prasad submitted before the court that the voice sample is required to investigate the matter.

On the other hand, Advocate M S Khan opposed the plea and submitted that he has not been supplied a copy of the application.

According to sources, Delhi police have some videos and audio related to the case.

Delhi police want to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab to examine that evidence.

The court said that the accused has no right to deny giving a voice sample. Therefore, he is directed to give a voice sample to the police.

The court directed that the accused would be taken to CFSL at CBI headquarters on Monday at 10 am.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla extended the judicial custody of Aftab for the next 14 days.

The next date of hearing is January 6, 2023.