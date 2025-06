On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Shikarawallahs and Apni Party members staged a Shikara rally on the Dal Lake to attract tourists to the Kashmir Valley post the deadly Pahalgam attack.

IMAGE: Apni Party leader Altaf Bhukari speaks to tourists during the rally.

IMAGE: Altaf Bukhari waves to supporters.

IMAGE: Security personnel patrol the Dal Lake.

