A Rakhi For Gurudev

Bonding for Identity

IMAGE: Women tie rakhis on the wrist of a man dressed as Rabindranath Tagore during a protest demanding the protection of Bengali identity and language in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rakhi for Brothers-in-Arms

IMAGE: A lady ties a rakhi on the wrist of a senior army officer during the 'Rakhi for Soldiers' celebration organised by the Samskruti Foundation at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Photograph: @tg_governor X/ANI Photo

NDRF To The Rescue

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel provide medical aid to stranded and affected people after the massive cloudburst at Dharali in Uttarkashi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Seeking Life Under Rubble

IMAGE: State Disaster Response Force personnel use ground penetrating radar for a search and rescue operation in flash flood-hit Dharali and Harsil. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sniffing For Life

IMAGE: An army sniffer dog conducts a rescue and search operation in Dharali and Harsil. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rescue Over The River

IMAGE: SDRF helps stranded people to cross the river after the road gets blocked due to the collapse of the high bridge three km ahead of Gangnani in Uttarkashi. Photograph: SDRF/Video Grab/ANI Photo

Restoring The Path

IMAGE: A drone view of the Border Roads Organisation and SDRF officials attempting to build a makeshift bridge to reach Dharali village after the bridge connecting it was swept away during landslides in Gangnani, Uttarakhand. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Buried By Mud

IMAGE: A house gets fully submerged after the mudslide in Kheer Ganga river in Uttarkashi. Photograph: Video Grab/ ANI Photo

People Rise To Rescue

IMAGE: People carry a sick woman through the flood-affected Danapur locality in Patna as the water level of the Ganga continues to rise. Photograph: ANI Photo

Search for Land

IMAGE: People with their belongings move to a safe location as their houses get submerged in Patna due to the rising water level of the Ganga. Photograph: ANI Photo

Assam Evictions

IMAGE: An eviction drive being carried out by the Assam government in Negheribil, Merapani, as part of the ongoing efforts to reclaim encroached land under the Doyang Reserve Forest in Golaghat. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shielding From War

IMAGE: A Palestinian boy carries a stroller at the site of a morning Israeli strike on a house in Gaza City. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

Innocence Ready For War

IMAGE: A child gestures as protesters, predominantly Houthi supporters, demonstrate in solidarity with Palestinians in Sanaa, Yemen. Photograph: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Diamonds Under Scrutiny

IMAGE: A worker sorts diamonds at a diamond processing unit in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Bots Battle in Ring

IMAGE: Visitors watch humanoid robots fight at the Unitree Robotics booth during the World Robot Conference in Beijing. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters

