A moment to cherish forever: Modi on Chandrayaan-3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 23, 2023 19:05 IST
India is now on the moon and the success belongs to all humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the lunar surface.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi from South Africa, watches live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram's touchdown on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing ISRO scientists virtually from Johannesburg, he said India made a resolve 'on the Earth and fulfilled it on the Moon'.

"This is a moment to cherish forever," Modi said, noting that India has reached the South Pole of the moon, where no country had ventured so far.

"India is now on the moon and now is the time to walk on the 'Chandra Path'," the prime minister said.

 

"India's successful moon mission is not India's alone...Our approach of one earth, one family one future is resonating across the globe...Moon mission is based on the same human centric approach. So, this success belongs to all of humanity," Modi said noting that this stupendous feat has been achieved during India's G20 presidency.

The Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon is a historic moment and sounds the bugle for a developed India, Modi said.

"We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written," the prime minister said.

Modi, who is in the South African city to attend the five-nation BRICS Summit, waved the tricolour the moment Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon.

"Though I was in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, my heart and soul was here (in India)," the prime minister said.

Modi joined the scientists gathered at ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) near here virtually.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
