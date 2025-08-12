A Graveyard Called Gaza

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

When War Stole A Family

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A mourner reacts during the funeral of the Irheem family, who were killed in an overnight Israeli strike, in Gaza City. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

Remembering Fallen Colleagues

IMAGE: Al Jazeera staff members gather at the network's studios in Doha, Qatar, to remember their colleagues Anas Al Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and another colleague, who were killed in Gaza City by an Israeli strike. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Protesting Electoral Malpractices

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moita and Sushmita Dev try to cross a police barricade in New Delhi during a protest against what they say are electoral malpractices. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Dining with Politics

IMAGE: Remember the time they said the Gandhis and Bachchans had fallen out?

Time seems to be a healer if this photograph of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan is any indication.

The other lady in the pic is Samajwadi MP Dimple Yadav and they are at a dinner hosted for opposition MPs by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff