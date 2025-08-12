HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
A Graveyard Called Gaza

A Graveyard Called Gaza

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 12, 2025 15:49 IST

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

 

When War Stole A Family

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: A mourner reacts during the funeral of the Irheem family, who were killed in an overnight Israeli strike, in Gaza City. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

 

Remembering Fallen Colleagues

IMAGE: Al Jazeera staff members gather at the network's studios in Doha, Qatar, to remember their colleagues Anas Al Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and another colleague, who were killed in Gaza City by an Israeli strike. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

Protesting Electoral Malpractices

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moita and Sushmita Dev try to cross a police barricade in New Delhi during a protest against what they say are electoral malpractices. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Dining with Politics

IMAGE: Remember the time they said the Gandhis and Bachchans had fallen out?
Time seems to be a healer if this photograph of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan is any indication.
The other lady in the pic is Samajwadi MP Dimple Yadav and they are at a dinner hosted for opposition MPs by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
REDIFF NEWS
