Mumbai's Favourite God Arrives

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Lord Of New Beginnings Arrives

IMAGE: Devotees with Lord Ganesha's idols leave for their respective pandals in Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Army Rescues Stranded

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations in flash flood-hit Dharali and Harsil in Uttarkashi. Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel assist a victim crossing a mudslide zone under the army's HADR operations in Dharali and Harsil. Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

Rescue In Progress

IMAGE: State Disaster Response Force personnel continue search and rescue operation in flash flood-hit Dharali and Harsil. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rakhi For The Fallen

IMAGE: Kanchan ties a rakhi on a picture of her brother Grenadier Udayman Singh, who lost his life during the Kargil War, on Raksha Bandhan in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dada's Hilsa Moment

IMAGE: Cricket legend Sourav 'Dada' Ganguly holds a hilsa fish at the inauguration of the Elish festival in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Al Jazeera Journalist Killed in Gaza

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Palestinians hold the body of Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif, who Israel's military and Al Jazeera say was killed by an Israeli strike, in Gaza City. Photograph: Ebrahim Hajjaj/Reuters

Grieving Gaza

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: The sister of Palestinian Mohammed Qandeel, who was killed in Israeli fire while seeking aid on Saturday, grieves as she is comforted by her daughter during his funeral in Gaza City. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli fire while seeking aid in Gaza City. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

What's Trump Doing at Stamford?

IMAGE: An inflatable of US President Donald Trump with merchandise for sale outside Chelsea stadium before the friendly football game between Chelsea and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge in London. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Monks Thank Trump

IMAGE: Buddhist monks hold portraits of Trump during a march for peace, following the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photograph: Roun Ry/Reuters

Diving from Falls

IMAGE: A competitor takes part in the annual international waterfall jumping competition held in Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Photograph: Amel Emric/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows competitors taking part in the waterfall jumping competition. Photograph: Amel Emric/Reuters

Crossing the Moon

IMAGE: A passenger plane passes a full moon known as the Sturgeon Moon as the moon rises over Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Indigenous Pride Parade

IMAGE: A representative of an indigenous community during the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples parade in Mexico City. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff