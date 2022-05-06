News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » A Father Honoured For Son's Bravery

A Father Honoured For Son's Bravery

By Rediff News Bureau
May 06, 2022 11:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, on President Ram Nath Kovind's behalf, presented the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (posthumous) to Sailor Ramavtar Godara's father at a naval investiture ceremony in Kochi.

Sailor Ramavtar had made the supreme sacrifice while attempting to rescue an individual drowning in a water reservoir in Nagaur district, Rajasthan.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the admiral and the brave sailor's father.

 

IMAGE: Admiral Hari Kumar presents the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (posthumous) to Devaram Godara, Sailor Ramavtar Godara's father. Photograph: PRO Defence Kochi Twitter/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The admiral with Mr Godara. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/ Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'My father is a shaheed. He kept country above self'
'My father is a shaheed. He kept country above self'
They Gave Their Lives For India
They Gave Their Lives For India
Galwan martyr Colonel accorded Mahavir Chakra
Galwan martyr Colonel accorded Mahavir Chakra
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra for J-K police bravehearts

Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra for J-K police bravehearts

Salute These Brave Soldiers!

Salute These Brave Soldiers!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances