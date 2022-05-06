A Father Honoured For Son's Bravery

Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, on President Ram Nath Kovind's behalf, presented the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (posthumous) to Sailor Ramavtar Godara's father at a naval investiture ceremony in Kochi.

Sailor Ramavtar had made the supreme sacrifice while attempting to rescue an individual drowning in a water reservoir in Nagaur district, Rajasthan.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the admiral and the brave sailor's father.

IMAGE: Admiral Hari Kumar presents the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (posthumous) to Devaram Godara, Sailor Ramavtar Godara's father. Photograph: PRO Defence Kochi Twitter/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The admiral with Mr Godara. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/ Rediff.com