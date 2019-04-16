April 16, 2019 11:56 IST

In some Bihar constituencies, candidates named Ram are fighting each other.

M I Khan reports from Patna.

Ram, Kanhaiya, Radha, Pashupati, Shiva, Shatrughan, Mahabali, Arjun are all in the electoral fray in Bihar.

Candidates named Ram number more than any other names contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha election in the state.

"All parties have fielded candidates named Ram. There are nearly a dozen candidates named Ram. In some constituencies, candidates named Ram are fighting each other," says Mahender Yadav.

"The large number of candidates named Ram reflect the respect and devotion for Lord Ram," a BJP leader points out.

Candidates named Ram are followed by nominees named Arjun, one of the Pandavas; Shatrughan, Lord Ram's youngest brother; Girdhari and Kanhaiya, names for Lord Krishna.

The BJP-led NDA has nearly half a dozen candidates named Ram, including Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, the BJP candidate from East Champaran; Union Minister of State Ram Kirpal Yadav, the BJP candidate from Patliputra; Rama Devi, the BJP candidate from Sheohar; Ram Chandra Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party nominee from Samastipur; Pashupati Kumar Paras, the LJP candidate from Hajipur...

The Mahaghatbandhan is not lagging behind in this race either.

Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi is the grand alliance's nominee in Gaya.

The RJD has fielded Shivchander Ram, Surendra Ram and Arjun Rai from Hajipur, Gopalganj and Sitamarhi respectively.

The Congress has fielded Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib and Ashok Ram from Samastipur.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar is the Communist Party of India candidate in Begusarai.