A Celestial Spectacle!

The annual Perseid meteor shower occurs when the earth passes through the cosmic debris from the trail of Comet Swift-Tuttle in 1992. It gets more magical when it aligns with the enchanting Aurora Borealis also known as the Northern Lights.

IMAGE: A view from an abandoned military airbase shows the night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower in Kakheti, Georgia, August 12, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

IMAGE: Meteors streak past stars in the night sky above Santo Tome del Puerto, in Segovia, Spain. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

IMAGE: Astronomers observe the northern skies during the Perseid meteor shower in Kozjak, North Macedonia, here and below. Photograph: Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather after sunset hoping to catch a glimpse of shooting stars during the annual Perseid meteor shower at Migra l-Ferha, outside the town of Rabat, Malta, August 12, 2024. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

IMAGE: A meteor streaks across the night sky near the Milky Way at Migra l-Ferha, August 13, 2024. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

IMAGE: The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, illuminate the sky as people gather to watch the annual Perseid meteor shower near the village of Borodinka in the Omsk region, Russia. Photograph: Alexey Malgavko/Reuters

IMAGE: The Aurora Borealis illuminate the skies over Borodinka, here and below. Photograph: Alexey Malgavko/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather to watch the meteor shower at Borodinka. Photograph: Alexey Malgavko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com