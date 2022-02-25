News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 9 tri-services commanders discuss maritime theatre command's creation

9 tri-services commanders discuss maritime theatre command's creation

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 25, 2022 23:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A total of nine commanders-in-chief from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force took part in a high-level meeting to discuss and deliberate on various aspects related to setting up of the integrated maritime theatre command in Mumbai, informed ministry of defence on Friday.

IMAGE: Nine commanders-in-chief from Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and ANC during a high level meeting chaired by VAdm Ajendra Bahadur Singh at Western Naval Command in Mumbai, February 25, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ministry said that the tri-services discussions on the modalities and structural framework for the creation of integrated theatre commands for the Indian armed forces were held under the aegis of western naval command at Mumbai.

 

The meeting was conducted over a period of two days from February 24 to 25.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, who has been nominated as the lead C-in-C for the study.

This is yet another milestone towards building jointness and enhancing organisational synergy among the three Services.

"A total of nine commanders-in-chief from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and ANC, came together for a high-level meeting to discuss and deliberate on various aspects related to setting up of the integrated maritime theatre command," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition to the commanders-in-chief, almost 50 senior officers from various commands of the three Services as well as from headquarters, integrated defence staff and department of military affairs also attended the meeting.

They provided inputs towards laying a strong foundation for the theatre command.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Why is Gen Rawat rushing with Theatre Commands?
Why is Gen Rawat rushing with Theatre Commands?
India's military is changing, and how!
India's military is changing, and how!
India needs a distinct military command structure: CDS
India needs a distinct military command structure: CDS
First batch of Indians reach Romania from Ukraine
First batch of Indians reach Romania from Ukraine
BCCI to hold Women's T20, CK Nayudu Trophy in March
BCCI to hold Women's T20, CK Nayudu Trophy in March
PKL 2022: Dabang Delhi KC crowned champions
PKL 2022: Dabang Delhi KC crowned champions
Russian tennis star Rublev writes 'No War Please'
Russian tennis star Rublev writes 'No War Please'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

New Navy chief backs Maritime Theatre Command

New Navy chief backs Maritime Theatre Command

Rawat outlines plan to merge 17 commands into just 4

Rawat outlines plan to merge 17 commands into just 4

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances