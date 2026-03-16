9-foot crocodile is the latest entrant at IIT Bombay

A 9-foot crocodile wandered onto the IIT Bombay campus, prompting a swift rescue operation by wildlife experts to ensure the safety of both the reptile and the university community.

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Key Points A 9-foot crocodile entered the IIT Bombay campus, causing concern among staff and students.

IIT security staff promptly alerted the forest department after spotting the reptile on campus.

A rescue team comprising forest department personnel and RAWW safely captured the crocodile.

The crocodile is undergoing a medical examination and will be released back into its natural habitat.

The incident highlights the proximity of the IIT Bombay campus to the Powai lake, a known crocodile habitat.

A 9-foot-long crocodile entered the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus early on Monday and was later rescued by wildlife experts, officials said.

IIT security staff spotted the reptile on the campus, located in Mumbai's Powai area, and immediately alerted the forest department control room, they said.

The nearby Powai lake is home to several crocodiles.

Crocodile Rescue Operation

An eight-member rescue team comprising personnel from the forest department and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) reached the spot and safely captured the crocodile, the officials said.

The animal was taken for a medical examination and kept under observation. It will be released into its natural habitat after being declared fit, they added.