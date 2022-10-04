News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin abducted in US

8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin abducted in US

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 04, 2022 09:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An 8-month-old girl and her parents were among four people abducted from Merced County in California on Monday, authorities said.

Merced County Sheriff's Office in a statement on Monday said that 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were taken, reported ABC 10.

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangerous.

Not much detail about the incident has been released as the investigation is still in its early stages but authorities have said that the four were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59, reported ABC 30.

 

The site of the alleged abduction is a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants.

NBC News reported that officials have not named a suspect or a possible motive.

"We're asking the public not to approach the suspect or victim," the sheriff's office said in its statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the year 2019, an Indian-origin techie, Tushar Atre was found dead in his girlfriend's car hours after the owner of a digital marketing company in the US was allegedly kidnapped from his posh California home.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
4 Indians freeze to death along US-Canada border
4 Indians freeze to death along US-Canada border
4 members of Sikh family shot dead in US
4 members of Sikh family shot dead in US
When Indians Arrived in the US...
When Indians Arrived in the US...
Kharge or Tharoor? Who Would You Prefer? VOTE!
Kharge or Tharoor? Who Would You Prefer? VOTE!
'I regret losing my virginity to him'
'I regret losing my virginity to him'
US to impose costs on Iran for crackdown on protests
US to impose costs on Iran for crackdown on protests
Where should I invest Rs 15k in SIPs?'
Where should I invest Rs 15k in SIPs?'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Indians are immigrating illegally

Why Indians are immigrating illegally

Indians in America are victims, not targets

Indians in America are victims, not targets

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances