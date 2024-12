An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude occurred at Mulugu in Telangana on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology said.

IMAGE: The tremors were reported at several places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: @NCS_Earthquake/X

The quake struck at 7.27 am.

The tremors were reported at several places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Authorities are assessing the situation, while experts advise residents to stay alert and avoid crowded or unsafe structures during earthquakes.