Rediff.com  » News » 7 new battalions with 9,400 personnel to guard LAC

7 new battalions with 9,400 personnel to guard LAC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 15, 2023 16:19 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned seven new battalions and an operational border base with a fresh strength of 9,400 personnel for the India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials said.

The proposal was cleared after the meeting of the cabinet that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the government sanction, the fresh manpower will be utilised for manning 47 new border posts and a dozen 'staging camps' or troops bases along this frontier.

 

The armies of India and China are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh since 2020.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) on India's eastern flank.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'The Chinese can't be trusted'
'Chinese aggression has increased post Galwan'
Can Navy Counter China In Indian Ocean?
BJP got Rs 614 cr in donations, 3X of other 6 parties
Adani Group touts 'very healthy' balance sheet
NIA carries out searches in 3 states over blasts
Why Cancer Insurance Is A Must
