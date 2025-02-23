Two held in Kerala for attempting to sabotage train

The two accused, arrested for allegedly placing a telephone post across the railway tracks, attempted to endanger lives by sabotaging the train, the police said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per the FIR filed by the Kundara police, the suspects placed a telephone post across the railway track between Kollam-Shenkotta route with the intention to cause loss of life by sabotaging the train passing through it.

The accused, identified as Rajesh (33) from Perumpuzha and Arun (39) from Ilamballur were taken into custody on Saturday and an evidence-gathering was carried out on the spot on Sunday morning.

The accused attempted to endanger lives by placing a telephone post across the railway track between Kundara Pallimukku and Nedumbaikkalam. Their actions aimed at derailing the Palaruvi Express bound for Kollam which was passing through the area, the FIR added.

The accused are booked under sections 327 (1) (mischief with intent to destroy or make unsafe a rail, aircraft, decked vessel or one of twenty tons burden) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 150 (1) (a) and 153 of Railway Act.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 11.45 pm on Friday and 1.30 am on Saturday on the railway track between Kundara Pallimukku and Nedumbayikulam.

The two persons arrested have a criminal track record, the police said on Sunday.

Asked whether the duo was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the police officers said multiple national agencies interrogated them.

The accused reportedly confessed to breaking the cast iron from the telephone pole and placing it on the tracks at Kundara in an attempt to steal it. However, the police have not ruled out the sabotage angle.

One of the accused is involved in around 11 criminal cases while the other is involved in five cases including an attack on former Kundara SI, a senior police officer said.

The accused admitted to placing the post on the railway track, believing that the early morning train would break it into pieces. However, they reportedly placed the post twice, he added.

CCTV footage from the scene led to the arrest of the duo.

Railway authorities removed the obstruction early Saturday morning after a resident spotted the telephone post near the old fire station in Nedumbayikulam around 1.30 am and alerted them.

The police are also investigating whether more people were involved in the incident.