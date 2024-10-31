Hyderabad woman dies after eating momos, over 40 fall ill

Six people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a woman and hospitalisation of over 40 others after allegedly eating momos in Hyderabad, police said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Praveen Raj/Pixabay.com

Following complaints from the family members of the victims, two cases were registered on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Act and during the course of investigation the six men were arrested, they said.

A 31-year-old woman died on October 27 and 20 others were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed momos from street vendors on October 25.

A case was registered earlier after 20 people fell sick after eating the snack from roadside stalls at different places which was prepared by the six people, police said.

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) release earlier said the corporation's food safety officials, with the help of police, traced the street vendors and found that the establishment is being operated without license.

The officials have sent the food samples to the state food laboratory for analysis and orders were issued to stop the vendor's business operations.