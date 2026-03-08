HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Over 500 LPG Cylinders Vanish from Truck in Jhansi Amid Holi Festivities

Over 500 LPG Cylinders Vanish from Truck in Jhansi Amid Holi Festivities

March 08, 2026 20:46 IST

A brazen theft in Jhansi saw over 500 LPG cylinders vanish from a truck during Holi celebrations, prompting a police investigation into the large-scale heist.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Over 500 LPG cylinders were reportedly stolen from a truck in Jhansi during the Holi festival.
  • The truck, belonging to Bharat Petroleum Karari depot, was found empty after the Holi holiday.
  • Police have launched an investigation and registered a case against unknown individuals involved in the mass cylinder theft.
  • The incident occurred while the driver was away for Holi festivities, highlighting potential security vulnerabilities during holidays.

Unidentified miscreants, taking advantage of Holi festivities, allegedly stole more than 500 filled LPG cylinders from a truck here, police said on Sunday.

Sipri Bazar Station House Officer(SHO) Jayaprakash Chaube said the truck, owned by Neeraj Agrawal, a resident of Raiganj, was attached to the Bharat Petroleum Karari depot.

 

According to the police, on March 2, the driver, Rajkumar, had loaded 524 filled gas cylinders in the truck and parked it outside the Karari depot.

However, when he returned on March 6, after the Holi festivities, the truck was missing, the officer said.

During a search, the truck was later traced on March 7 at a deserted spot in the Baragaon area, with all the cylinders having been stolen, Chaube said.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons and launched a search to identify and arrest those involved in the theft, he added.

