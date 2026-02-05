HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 5 Tejas are fully ready for delivery, says HAL

5 Tejas are fully ready for delivery, says HAL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 05, 2026 15:53 IST

The delivery of the jets are facing delays primarily due to GE Aerospace missing several deadlines for supply of its aero engines to power the jets.

IMAGE: Tejas fighter jet performs during an air show. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delivery delays are primarily due to GE Aerospace missing deadlines for supplying aero engines.
  • HAL has already built and flown an additional nine Tejas aircraft, awaiting GE engine delivery for finalization.
  • The Indian Air Force aims to induct these Tejas warplanes to address the reduction in its fighter squadron strength.
  • HAL is actively coordinating with the Indian Air Force to expedite the delivery of the Tejas aircraft.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday said five Tejas light combat aircraft are fully ready for delivery to the Indian Air Force.

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF.

The delivery of the jets are facing delays primarily due to GE Aerospace missing several deadlines for supply of its aero engines to power the jets.

 

"The HAL confirms that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications," a spokesperson of the aerospace major said.

"An additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown. Upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery," the official said, adding all design and development issues identified are being addressed in an "expedited manner".

Tejas is largely Indian-designed

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

Delivery at the earliest possible time

The spokesperson said the HAL is in active discussions with the Indian Air Force to deliver the aircraft at the earliest.

"The HAL has received five engines from GE as on date. The supply position from GE is positive, and the future delivery outlook aligns with HAL's delivery plans," she added.

"HAL assures that it will meet the guidance projected for the current financial year," the spokesperson said.

The IAF is looking at inducting the warplanes as the number of its fighter squadrons have gone down to 30 from officially sanctioned strength of 42.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Defence budget gets major boost amid Pak, China threat
Defence budget gets major boost amid Pak, China threat
The Tejas Is 20 Years Old!
The Tejas Is 20 Years Old!
Salute The Tejas!
Salute The Tejas!
Meet the first woman fighter pilot in LCA Tejas fleet
Meet the first woman fighter pilot in LCA Tejas fleet
HAL head responds after IAF chief flags Tejas delay
HAL head responds after IAF chief flags Tejas delay

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Union Minister J P Nadda schools LoP Mallikarjun Kharge1:10

Union Minister J P Nadda schools LoP Mallikarjun Kharge

Sunny Leone strikes pose in a perfect denim look while promoting her movie 'Kennedy'0:17

Sunny Leone strikes pose in a perfect denim look while...

Mrunal Brings the Vibes While Promoting 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'1:07

Mrunal Brings the Vibes While Promoting 'Do Deewane Seher...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO