5 Tejas are fully ready for delivery, says HAL

The delivery of the jets are facing delays primarily due to GE Aerospace missing several deadlines for supply of its aero engines to power the jets.

IMAGE: Tejas fighter jet performs during an air show. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

HAL has already built and flown an additional nine Tejas aircraft, awaiting GE engine delivery for finalization.

The Indian Air Force aims to induct these Tejas warplanes to address the reduction in its fighter squadron strength.

HAL is actively coordinating with the Indian Air Force to expedite the delivery of the Tejas aircraft.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday said five Tejas light combat aircraft are fully ready for delivery to the Indian Air Force.

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF.

"The HAL confirms that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications," a spokesperson of the aerospace major said.

"An additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown. Upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery," the official said, adding all design and development issues identified are being addressed in an "expedited manner".

Tejas is largely Indian-designed

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

Delivery at the earliest possible time

The spokesperson said the HAL is in active discussions with the Indian Air Force to deliver the aircraft at the earliest.

"The HAL has received five engines from GE as on date. The supply position from GE is positive, and the future delivery outlook aligns with HAL's delivery plans," she added.

"HAL assures that it will meet the guidance projected for the current financial year," the spokesperson said.

The IAF is looking at inducting the warplanes as the number of its fighter squadrons have gone down to 30 from officially sanctioned strength of 42.