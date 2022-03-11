News
5-state polls done, Modi's Guj roadshow on Friday

5-state polls done, Modi's Guj roadshow on Friday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 11, 2022 00:23 IST
After scoring victories in four states, the Bharatiya Janata Party appears to have set its eyes on the next round of elections, including in Gujarat, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to undertake a massive roadshow in Ahmedabad on Friday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves party supporters during a celebration at the BJP headquarters following party's win in assembly elections of five states, in New Delhi, March 10, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on January 8 next year, and the state is expected to go to polls this December. Besides, elections are also due in Himachal Pradesh alongside Gujarat.

The Congress had sprung a surprise by defeating the BJP in three assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh in October last year.

 

The BJP had also lost the bye-election to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the hill-state.

Elections are also due in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura early next year where the BJP or its alliance partners are in power.

Earlier this week, Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Agartala to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura government and virtually set the tone for the election campaign next year.

Shah had promised to reserve 33 per cent of government jobs for women and sought a fresh mandate for the BJP in the polls next year.

"I assure you that we have managed Tripura well in these 4 years. After our 5 years completion next year, give us another chance and we will make Tripura number one state in the country," Shah had said.

The AAP has set its sight on emerging as an alternative to the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had won local elections in Surat last year and had also opened its election office in Ahmedabad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
