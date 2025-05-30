HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
4 women deliver babies under mobile lights at UP govt health centre

4 women deliver babies under mobile lights at UP govt health centre

Source: PTI
May 30, 2025
May 30, 2025 15:20 IST

An inquiry has been ordered after four women allegedly delivered babies under the light of mobile phones at a government health centre in Beruarbari in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, officials said on Friday.

Image has been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Getty Images

A three-member investigation committee, led by the deputy chief medical officer, has been formed to probe the incident.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Barman said that information was received through media reports alleging that four pregnant women underwent delivery by mobile phone lights on Monday night at the government health centre in Beruarbari, located 12 km from the district headquarters.

 

"The preliminary findings suggest this occurred because the transformer at the Beruarbari Primary Health Centre (PHC) had burned out three days prior. This happened despite the fact that a generator and diesel were available at the health centre," the CMO told reporters here.

The women who allegedly delivered under these conditions on Monday night were identified as Neetu Devi (wife of Raju Sahni) from Rajpur, Manju Devi (wife of Mithun) from Achhoohi, Pinky Devi (wife of Chandrama Rajbhar) from Adar, and Razia Khatoon (wife of Akhtar Ali) from Apayal.

Barman further assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible, once the inquiry report is received.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
