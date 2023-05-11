News
Rediff.com  » News » Another blast in Amritsar near Golden Temple, 5 held

Another blast in Amritsar near Golden Temple, 5 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 11, 2023 09:40 IST
A low-intensity blast took place near the Golden Temple in Amritsar late in the night, the third such incident in this holy city in a week, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: The building of Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas from where suspects were rounded up in the aftermath of a blast near the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Thursday morning. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Punjab Police chief said that five people have been arrested in connection with the explosions that took place this week.

The latest blast occurred on Wednesday midnight behind the Guru Ramdas Niwas building, police said.

 

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh had earlier said that police were informed around midnight that 'a loud sound' had been heard.

"It is suspected that another explosion has taken place," Singh told reporters, adding that a forensic team has reached the spot and the whole area has been sealed.

As part of the precautionary measures, we are rounding up suspects and an investigation is underway, the Amritsar Police Commissioner said.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, in a tweet, said, 'Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved. Five persons arrested.'

A low-intensity explosion took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on May 6.

The second one occurred in the area in less than 30 hours after the first blast.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday accused the state of being a 'total failure' in preventing such incidents.

Referring to the previous two blasts, he said such matters should not have been taken lightly.

"I can say that it is a total failure of the government. Had it been deeply investigated, last night's incident would not have taken place," the SGPC chief said and suspected a conspiracy behind these incidents.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
