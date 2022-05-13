News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 5 held for Mohali attack, link between Babbar Khalsa-ISI bared, says DGP

5 held for Mohali attack, link between Babbar Khalsa-ISI bared, says DGP

Source: PTI
May 13, 2022 17:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Punjab Police has arrested five people in connection with the RPG attack at its Mohali office and pointed at the nexus of militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

IMAGE: Punjab DGP V K Bhawra addesses the media, Chandigarh, May 13, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday, Director General of Police V K Bhawra said a sixth accused is in police custody in a separate case.

 

The plot behind the incident has been traced and a nexus between militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International and gangsters at the behest of Pakistan's ISI has come to the fore, he said.

The DGP said key conspirator Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, is a close associate of gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

Rinda is believed to be in Pakistan.

Bhawra said the five arrested include those who provided shelter, logistic support and the weapon to those who carried out the explosion.

The three people involved in firing the rocket-propelled grenade are still wanted, he said.

The DGP said Tarn Taran resident Nishan Singh, an accused in the case, is already under the custody of the Faridkot police in some other case. He will be arrested in this case too, he said.

Nishan Singh is facing several criminal cases, including one related to attempt to murder and another under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In an audacious attack on Monday, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the state police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali's Sector 77.

Windowpanes on one of the floors of the building were shattered because of the explosion. No one was injured in the incident. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Launcher used in Mohali attack found; many detained
Launcher used in Mohali attack found; many detained
Learn from Mohali attack, SFJ warns Himachal CM
Learn from Mohali attack, SFJ warns Himachal CM
Culprits won't be spared: Punjab CM on Mohali blast
Culprits won't be spared: Punjab CM on Mohali blast
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed is dead
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed is dead
Lakra to lead India as Rupinder out of Asia Cup
Lakra to lead India as Rupinder out of Asia Cup
Reliance top-ranked Indian firm on Forbes Global list
Reliance top-ranked Indian firm on Forbes Global list
The $44-bn Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Musk
The $44-bn Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Musk
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rocket-propelled grenade hits Punjab police office

Rocket-propelled grenade hits Punjab police office

Mohali attack: History-sheeter from Tarn Taran held

Mohali attack: History-sheeter from Tarn Taran held

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances