HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Nagpur Grandmother Allegedly Scalds Grandson with Boiling Water

Nagpur Grandmother Allegedly Scalds Grandson with Boiling Water

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 04, 2026 22:28 IST

In a shocking incident in Nagpur, a grandmother is accused of severely scalding her four-year-old grandson with boiling water after he accidentally sprayed her with paint, leading to a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A four-year-old boy in Nagpur suffered severe burns after his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on him.
  • The incident occurred after the boy accidentally sprayed paint on his grandmother while playing.
  • The boy sustained approximately 45% burns and is currently hospitalised in Nagpur.
  • Police have initiated the process to register an offence against the grandmother for the alleged assault.

Enraged over her four-year-old grandson spraying paint on her while playing, his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on the child, resulting in scalding injuries, in Koradi area of Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred on March 3 in Ward No. 2 of the Aramshin area, was captured on a CCTV camera.

 

According to police, Om Harish Wange (4) was playing outside his house with a spray bottle filled with paint.

He accidentally sprayed paint on his grandmother, Sindhu Thackeray, who was filling a bucket with water heated on Holi wood. Enraged, she allegedly poured the boiling water on the boy," a police official said.

Om suffered severe burns below the waist and was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur. Doctors estimate 45 per cent burns.

Police have initiated the process to register an offence against the woman.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'But who do we blame? Who do we beat up? Doctors!'
'But who do we blame? Who do we beat up? Doctors!'
Is this how we treat our doctors?
Is this how we treat our doctors?
Woman Arrested for Drugging Family and Stealing Cash
Woman Arrested for Drugging Family and Stealing Cash
DON'T MISS: An acid attack survivor's appeal
DON'T MISS: An acid attack survivor's appeal
Woman Accused of Murdering Husband by Setting House on Fire

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's pre-wedding bash2:18

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's pre-wedding bash

Shocking Visuals! Passenger Plane Spotted Over Beirut Seconds After Massive Explosion1:29

Shocking Visuals! Passenger Plane Spotted Over Beirut...

Kiara Advani Mesmerizes in Floral Dress0:42

Kiara Advani Mesmerizes in Floral Dress

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO