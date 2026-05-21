Health Ministry: 42 Drug Samples Fail Quality Tests

The Union Health Ministry has issued a drug alert, revealing that 42 drug samples failed to meet quality standards in April, raising concerns about substandard medications.

Key Points Central Drugs Laboratories identified 42 drug samples as 'not of standard quality' (NSQ) in April.

State Drugs Testing Laboratories found 127 drug samples to be NSQ.

The Health Ministry regularly publishes a list of NSQ and spurious drugs on the CDSCO portal.

One drug sample from Bihar was identified as spurious, leading to an ongoing investigation.

Regular identification and removal of NSQ and spurious medicines is conducted with state regulators.

The central drugs laboratories found 42 drug samples manufactured by various firms to be "not of standard quality (NSQ)" in its monthly drug alert for April, Union health ministry officials said on Thursday.

State Labs Identify Additional Substandard Drugs

Further, the state drug testing laboratories have identified 127 drug samples as NSQ, they said.

According to routine regulatory surveillance, the list of not of standard quality (NSQ) and spurious drugs is displayed on the CDSCO portal every month.

"For the month of April 2026, Central Drugs Laboratories have identified 42 drug samples to be NSQ and State Drugs Testing Laboratories have identified 127 drug samples as NSQ," a health ministry statement said.

Understanding NSQ Drug Identification

A drug sample is identified as NSQ when it fails in one or more of the other specified quality parameters. The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratory, and it does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market, it said.

Spurious Drug Investigation in Bihar

Further, in April, one drug sample from Bihar was identified as a spurious drug, which was manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers using a brand name owned by another company. The matter is under investigation, and action will be taken according to the law.

This action of identifying NSQ and spurious medicines is taken on a regular basis in collaboration with state regulators to ensure that these drugs are identified and removed from the market.