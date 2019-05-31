4 terrorists, 'active associate' killed in encounter

May 31, 2019 23:39 IST

Four terrorists and an 'active associate' were killed on Friday in two encounters with security forces in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and their 'active associate', who was missing since Thursday and 'was part of the militant group', were on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Earlier, a police official said he was an 'active associate' of the group.

"On credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by police and security forces in Sugan area of south Kashmir. Pertinently, the encounter site was located in orchards with no habitation nearby," the police spokesperson said.

He said during the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired at the search party of the forces.

The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter, he said.

In the ensuing encounter, two listed terrorists along with the other one who was part of the group were killed, he said.

The bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter and handed over to the legal heirs, he added.

The two terrorists were identified as Abid Manzoor Magray alias Sajju Tiger, a resident Nowpora Payeeen Pulwama, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, from Urmulla Lassipora Pulwama.

The other person, who was part of the group, was identified as Jasim Rashid Shah, a resident of Malnar, Shopian.

"The group was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Magray and Bhat were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities. Several terror crime cases were registered against them," the spokesperson said.

According to police records, he said, Magray had a history of terror crime records since 2016 and was part of groups involved in planning and executing a series of terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities.

Several terror crime cases, including an attack at Litter, weapon snatching at Gudbug Guard, firing on police post Lassipora, firing on patrolling party at Alaipora Lassipora, vehicle theft, kidnapping of a girl and several other criminal cases were registered against him, he said.

Bhat was also involved in several terror attacks on security establishments in the area and many terror crime cases were also registered against him, the spokesperson said.

"Shah, as per the records and inputs available with police coupled with the family version, was missing since yesterday (Thursday) afternoon and was part of this group," he added.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter, the spokesperson said, adding that all the material have been taken in the case records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

In another encounter at Nanner in Midoora area of Pulwama district, two unidentified terrorists were killed, the spokesperson said.

He said security forces had launched cordon and search operation in Nanner area following information about presence of terrorists there.

During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces who retaliated, triggering a gunbattle, he said, adding that two ultras were eliminated in the operation.

*****

Two SPOs injured in gunbattle with terrorists in Kishtwar

A gunbattle broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, in which two special police officers (SPOs) were injured, officials said.

However, the terrorists managed to escape from the cordon, they said.

On a specific input about movement of terrorists in Appan area of Marwah belt, a team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and district police reached the location on Thursday night, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, M K Sinha told PTI.

While the police team was on its job to close in, some unidentified terrorists fired at them near Faizi Bridge on Friday, he said, adding that the police retaliated.

In the gunbattle, two SPOs -- Mohd Iqbal and Ashiq Hussain -- sustained bullet injuries, Sinha said.

"Both are being evacuated. The Army and police are searching the area to nab the militants", the IGP said.

Sinha said operation is underway and reinforcements of the SOG and the Army have been sent to neutralise the militants.

The officials said two to three terrorists are believed to be holed up the area.

The Army has also reached the spot to help police in cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists.

As per sources, the terrorists have escaped from the spot.

The IGP visited the Army Command Hospital at Udhampur and enquired about the health of the two injured SPOs who are undergoing treatment there.