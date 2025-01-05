4 Maoists, cop killed in Chhattisgarh encounter; AK-47, SLR recovered

Four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a senior police official said on Sunday.

A head constable of the District Reserve Guard was also killed in the face-off, he said.

The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening at a forest in south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, the official said.

After the exchange of fire stopped late Saturday night, bodies of four Maoists and automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifle and self loading rifle, were recovered from the spot, he said.

DRG head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight, the official said.

Search operation was still underway in the area, he added.