HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 4 Maoists, cop killed in Chhattisgarh encounter; AK-47, SLR recovered

4 Maoists, cop killed in Chhattisgarh encounter; AK-47, SLR recovered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2025 10:45 IST

x

Four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a senior police official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: File image of an anti-Maoist operation.Photograph: ANI Photo

A head constable of the District Reserve Guard was also killed in the face-off, he said.

The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening at a forest in south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, the official said.

 

After the exchange of fire stopped late Saturday night, bodies of four Maoists and automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifle and self loading rifle, were recovered from the spot, he said.

DRG head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight, the official said.

Search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Two women among 7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
Two women among 7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks
Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks
The worst Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh since 2009
The worst Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh since 2009
3,000 more CAPF troops to fight Naxals in C'garh
3,000 more CAPF troops to fight Naxals in C'garh
Ready for peace talks with Chhattisgarh govt: Maoists
Ready for peace talks with Chhattisgarh govt: Maoists

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Indicators You Have Low Estrogen Levels

webstory image 2

5 Winter-Friendly Beverages To Keep Warm

webstory image 3

The OnePlus Watch 3 Series Will Mind Your Health

VIDEOS

The Evolution of Forro in Brazil and Its Growing Popularity in Russia2:35

The Evolution of Forro in Brazil and Its Growing...

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after vacation1:03

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after...

Malaika will take your heart away1:00

Malaika will take your heart away

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD