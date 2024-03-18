News
Rediff.com  » News » 4 coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Rajasthan

4 coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 18, 2024 09:35 IST
Four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near the Ajmer station on Monday morning, officials said.

IMAGE: The reason for the derailment is not known yet. Photograph: ANI on X

No loss of life was reported in the incident that occurred at around 1 am, they said, adding that the express train was on its way to Agra.

"The incident took place when the train crossed Ajmer station and it was about to reach Madar station. The reason for the derailment is not known yet," Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway (NWR) Zone, told PTI.

 

"No injury or casualty has been reported. The train movement in the up/down direction towards the Delhi side has already started. We are about to start the services in the Uttar Pradesh direction too," he added.

The NWR has set up a helpdesk at the Ajmer station and also released a helpline number -- 0145-2429642 -- for relatives of the passengers travelling on the train, the official said.

"Six trains have been cancelled and two trains have been diverted to other routes," Kiran said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
