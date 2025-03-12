32 Years On, Remembering 1993 Mumbai Blasts

The 1993 Mumbai bombings were a series of 12 coordinated explosions across the city on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring hundreds.
Masterminded by Dawood Ibrahim with help from Tiger Memon, the attacks were reportedly in retaliation for the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition and ensuing riots.
It was the first instance of RDX being used in a terror attack in India.
The blasts targeted key locations like the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Air India building.
Investigations linked the attacks to Pakistan's ISI and the underworld.
While some perpetrators were convicted, Dawood and Tiger Memon remain fugitives.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com