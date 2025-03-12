32 Years On, Remembering 1993 Mumbai Blasts

The 1993 Mumbai bombings were a series of 12 coordinated explosions across the city on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring hundreds.

Masterminded by Dawood Ibrahim with help from Tiger Memon, the attacks were reportedly in retaliation for the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition and ensuing riots.

It was the first instance of RDX being used in a terror attack in India.

The blasts targeted key locations like the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Air India building.

Investigations linked the attacks to Pakistan's ISI and the underworld.

While some perpetrators were convicted, Dawood and Tiger Memon remain fugitives.

IMAGE: Residents of Worli pay floral tribute to the many who lost their lives in the 1993 blasts at Century Bazar, March 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: School students pay floral tribute. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BEST staffers and Mumbaikars pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the 1993 blasts, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com