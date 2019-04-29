306 crorepati candidates in Phase 4

April 29, 2019 10:16 IST

943 candidates are in the fray contesting 71 seats spread across 9 states.

IMAGE: A first-time voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Salem during Phase 2 on April 18. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Voting in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election is currently on today, April 29.

71 seats are going to the polls spread across 9 states. 943 candidates are in the fray.

The Association for Democratic Reforms has analysed self sworn affidavits of 928 candidates in the fourth phase.

As per the data available, 210 candidates have have declared criminal cases against themselves.

158 of the 928 candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Of the 57 candidates fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the fourth phase, 25 of them have criminal cases.

Of the 57 candidates fielded by the Congress, 18 of them have criminal cases registered against themselves.

Apart from the BJP and Congress, 11 candidates of the 54 fielded by the Bahujan Samaj Party, 12 of 21 Shiv Sena candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

When it comes to candidates with serious criminal cases, the BJP has fielded 20 while 9 candidates have been fielded by the Congress.

10 candidates from the BSP, 9 Shiv Sena candidates and 45 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

On the wealth front, of the candidates in the fray, 306 candidates have self declared assets worth Rs 1 crore and more.

The Congress has fielded 50 crorepati candidates for the fourth pahse.

50 BJP candidates are crorepatis.

The BSP has 20 crorepati nominees, the Shiv Sena 13 and the Samajwadi Party 8 candidates who have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The richest candidate in the fourth phase is Congress candidate Nakul Nath who is contesting the Chhindwara seat -- which his father Kamal Nath represented for several terms -- in Madhya Pradesh. Nakul Nath has self declared assets of Rs 660 crore/Rs 6.60 billion.

Sanjay Sushil Bhosale fighting on the Bahujan Vanchit Aaghadi ticket from Mumbai South Central has self declared assets of Rs 125 crore/Rs 1.25 billion.

Anurag Sharma fighting from Jhansi on a BJP ticket has self declared assets of Rs 124 crore/Rs 1.24 billion.

3 candidates in the fourth phase have declared 0 assets.

Prince Kumar fighting as an Independent candidate from Jhalawar in Rajasthan is the poorest candidate with assets worth Rs 500.

The data of the education details of the candidates show that 404 candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between Class 5 and Class 12th

Similarly, 454 candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

34 candidates have declared to be just literate and 9 candidates are illiterate.

287 candidates in the fray have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years.

489 candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years.

There are 148 candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

1 candidate has declared his age to be above 80 years.

The number of women candidates in the fourt phase is on par with the other three phases where polling has been completed.

96 female candidates are contesting the Phase 4 election.

Text: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com. Data: Association for Democratic Reforms