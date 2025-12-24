HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 30-year-old Indian woman murdered in Canada, suspect identified

30-year-old Indian woman murdered in Canada, suspect identified

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 24, 2025 14:29 IST

x

A 30-year-old Indian woman has been murdered in Toronto, prompting police to investigate and search for a suspect on charges of first-degree murder, a press release issued by Toronto Police has said.

IMAGE: The victim Himanshi Khurana and Abdul Ghafoori. Photograph: Toronto Police

The deceased was identified as Himanshi Khurana, according to the press release issued on Monday.

The police located the missing woman's body on Saturday in a residence, a day after the missing report in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street W. area was filed, reported the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

 

Police have issued a warrant for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, the suspect in the case, for first-degree murder, the release said.

Ghafoori is also a resident of Toronto.

The Indian high commission in Toronto on Tuesday expressed shock and deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as "tragic" and "disturbing."

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms Himanshi Khurana," the high commission said, extending its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

The Consulate said it has been closely following the matter over the past few days and will continue to support the family as investigations progress.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Slain Aus shooter renewed Indian passport from Sydney
Slain Aus shooter renewed Indian passport from Sydney
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
Woman asks tenant couple for rent, ends up dead in bag
Woman asks tenant couple for rent, ends up dead in bag
Man kills parents, cuts bodies with saw, dumps them into river
Man kills parents, cuts bodies with saw, dumps them into river
2 Indians killed in sword attack by Pak national in Dubai
2 Indians killed in sword attack by Pak national in Dubai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray spotted together in Mumbai0:47

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray spotted together in Mumbai

Horrific Visuals From India Gate: Unnao Rape Victim, her Mother dragged away1:32

Horrific Visuals From India Gate: Unnao Rape Victim, her...

Newlyweds Eshaan Roshan & Wife Make a Stunning Entry at Wedding Reception0:55

Newlyweds Eshaan Roshan & Wife Make a Stunning Entry...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO