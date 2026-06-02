30-member SIT to probe attack on ED officials in Kerala

Police said the decision to form the special team was taken considering "the gravity of the offence", the large number of accused persons involved and the need for a speedy and effective investigation.

IMAGE: CPI-M workers attack a vehicle carrying ED officials as the partymen protest against the central agency over its searches at 10 premises in Kerala, including the residences of ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in the CMRL case, in Thiruvananthapuram, May 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The incident occurred on May 27 when ED officials were allegedly obstructed while performing their duties.

The SIT will operate under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cantonment Sub-Division.

The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The investigation focuses on identifying all individuals involved in the attack on ED officials.

The Kerala police constituted a 30-member SIT to probe a case registered in connection with the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials during a search operation at the residence of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The order constituting the SIT was issued by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner on May 30.

The incident occurred on May 27, when an unlawful assembly allegedly interfered with Enforcement Directorate officials while they were carrying out their official duties.

Police said the decision to form the special team was taken considering "the gravity of the offence", the large number of accused persons involved and the need for a speedy and effective investigation.

The order stated that the SIT would function under the direct supervision of the assistant commissioner of police, Cantonment Sub-Division.

Inspector Prasanth R, Station House Officer of Museum Police Station, has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case.

"The Supervisory Officer shall monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure that all aspects of the case are thoroughly investigated," the order said.

It further directed that the progress of the investigation be reported to the Police Commissioner at regular intervals.

The crime has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

Police officials said the SIT would focus on identifying all those involved and completing the investigation at the earliest.

The case relates to an incident outside Vijayan's rented residence, where ED officials conducting a search operation were allegedly obstructed and attacked by a group of protesters.

Police have alleged that the gathering disrupted the officials' discharge of duty and their vehicles during the confrontation.

Investigating agencies allege that Vijayan's daughter, T Veena, and her firm, Exalogic Solutions, received money from CMRL, a sand-mining company, between 2017 and 2020 for IT and consultancy services that were allegedly never provided.

Veena and CMRL deny any wrongdoing and maintain that the payments were part of a legitimate commercial arrangement.