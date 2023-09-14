News
Rediff.com  » News » 3 women complete training as priests in TN, to join temples

3 women complete training as priests in TN, to join temples

Source: PTI
September 14, 2023 15:24 IST
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said women are all set to enter temples in Tamil Nadu as priests under the Dravidian model of governance.

IMAGE: Priests perform rituals on the occasion of the Kandha Sashti festival at Murugan temple, Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Stalin said on social media platform X: "Despite women's achievements as pilots and astronauts, they were barred from the sacred role of temple priests, deemed impure, even in the temples for female deities. But change is finally here!

"In Tamil Nadu, as our Dravidian model government has removed the thorn from Thanthai Periyar's heart by appointing people of all castes as priests, women are also now stepping into the sanctums, bringing a new era of inclusivity and equality."

 

Under a state programme to suitably train and appoint persons belonging to all castes as priests, three women have completed training at the Archakar (priest) Training School run by the Sri Ranganathar temple in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli.

Reformist leader 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy had once described not permitting non-Brahmins to perform the role of priests in temples as a "thorn" in his heart.

Already, women officiate as priests in some temples in the state. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu had said in 2021 that women could be appointed as priests in temples following their training.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
