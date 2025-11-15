HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 3 lakh voters added in Bihar after SIR final list: EC on Cong charge

3 lakh voters added in Bihar after SIR final list: EC on Cong charge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 15, 2025 19:19 IST

x

Election Commission officials on Saturday said three lakh voters were added to Bihar's electoral roll after the publication of the final list post the special intensive revision.

IMAGE: Women show their voter IDs during the second phase of the Bihar election. Photograph: @ECISVEEP/X

They were responding to a social media post by Congress, which pointed out that while the EC's statement announcing the schedule for the Bihar assembly polls had put the number of voters at 7.42 crore, in subsequent releases, the number climbed to 7.45 crore.

The officials said the figure of 7.42 crore voters mentioned in the October 6 statement was based on the final electoral roll published on September 30 after the special intensive revision.

 

Citing election rules, they pointed out that any eligible citizen can apply to have their name added to the electoral roll until 10 days before the last date for filing of nominations for each phase of poll after the announcement of elections.

"Therefore, after examining all valid applications received from October 1 until 10 days before the last date of nominations in both phases, the names of eligible voters were added to the list as per the rules, so that no eligible voter is deprived of voting," an official said.

The number of voters increased by approximately three lakh following the inclusion of applications received from October 1 until 10 days before the last date of nominations.

The officials said the revised number was mentioned by the Election Commission in its press release issued after voting.

The date of nomination for phase one was October 17 and October 20 for second phase.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Phase 2 of Bihar polls tomorrow, Nitish ministers in fray
Phase 2 of Bihar polls tomorrow, Nitish ministers in fray
Bihar votes in phase 2 amid tight security; 31.38% turnout till 11 am
Bihar votes in phase 2 amid tight security; 31.38% turnout till 11 am
Bihar's voter turnout nearly 69%; women outvoted men
Bihar's voter turnout nearly 69%; women outvoted men
BJP, ally JD-U register vote share gains, RJD sees slight dip
BJP, ally JD-U register vote share gains, RJD sees slight dip
Despite sweep, 12 BJP candidates fall in close contests
Despite sweep, 12 BJP candidates fall in close contests

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Farooq Abdullah criticises Centre for fatal Nowgam lapse, urging a rigorous probe13:29

Farooq Abdullah criticises Centre for fatal Nowgam lapse,...

Delhi is safe & in safe hands, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa assures public safety in Delhi0:59

Delhi is safe & in safe hands, Delhi Minister Manjinder...

PM Modi visits Dediapada to mark 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda6:39

PM Modi visits Dediapada to mark 150th birth anniversary...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO