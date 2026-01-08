HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 3 Indians among crew on board Russian tanker seized by US

3 Indians among crew on board Russian tanker seized by US

By Vinay Shukla
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2026 22:59 IST

x

Three Indians are among the crew on board the Russian oil tanker seized by the United States, local media reported even as Moscow on Thursday asked Washington to comply with international laws on freedom of maritime navigation while strongly rejecting its ‘neo-colonist' tendencies.

IMAGE: US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela after weeks‑long chase. Photograph: @US_EUCOM/X

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said information about the Marinera tanker, previously known as Bella 1, that was seized on Wednesday by the US coastguard in the North Atlantic, was conveyed to America repeatedly.

"The Marinera crew consists of 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgian citizens, three Indian citizens and two Russian citizens," Russia Today said, quoting sources.

"We call on Washington to resume compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation and immediately cease its illegal actions against the Marinera tanker and other vessels engaged in law-abiding activities on the high seas," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said it considers the US references to its national "sanctions legislation" to be unfounded.

"The statements by some US officials that the seizure of the Marinera is part of a broader strategy to establish Washington's unlimited control over Venezuela's natural resources are extremely cynical. We strongly reject such neo-colonialist tendencies," the Foreign Ministry underscored.

"Unilateral restrictive measures by the US, as well as other Western countries, are illegitimate and cannot justify attempts to establish jurisdiction and, even more so, to seize ships on the high seas," it said.

Demanding humane and dignified treatment of its crew, the statement said: "We reiterate our demand that the US ensure humane and dignified treatment of the Russian citizens comprising the tanker's crew, strictly observe their rights and interests, and make no obstacles to their prompt return to their homeland."

It also expressed serious concerns of the use of military force by the US against the oil tanker, full information about which was conveyed to it.

“The Marinera, which on December 24 received temporary permission to sail under the Russian flag in accordance with the international law and Russian legislation, was peacefully transiting international waters in the North Atlantic, heading for one of Russia's ports,” the foreign ministry said.

The US government had been repeatedly provided with reliable information, including from the Russian Foreign Ministry, about the ship's Russian origin and its civilian status, it asserted.

“Russia did not give consent to these actions. On the contrary, it lodged an official protest with the US government regarding the pursuit of the Marinera by a US Coast Guard vessel over the past several weeks, insisting on the immediate cessation of these activities and the withdrawal of the unlawful demands made on the Russian ship's captain,” the ministry said.

Under these circumstances, US military personnel boarding a civilian vessel on the high seas and effectively seizing it, as well as capturing its crew, “can only be viewed as a gross violation of the basic principles and norms of international maritime law and freedom of navigation,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Vinay Shukla
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker
US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker
'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat
'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat
Russia demands swift return of citizens from seized tanker
Russia demands swift return of citizens from seized tanker
Cuban envoy seeks India's help against US 'madness'
Cuban envoy seeks India's help against US 'madness'
'Trump sent warships, authorised CIA to take out Maduro'
'Trump sent warships, authorised CIA to take out Maduro'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 2

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

Akanksha Puri looks smokin' hot!1:31

Akanksha Puri looks smokin' hot!

Special Cold-Wave Arrangements for Wildlife at Nahargarh Park3:22

Special Cold-Wave Arrangements for Wildlife at Nahargarh...

Bumper Sugarcane Crop Brings Pongal Cheer to Trichy Farmers3:06

Bumper Sugarcane Crop Brings Pongal Cheer to Trichy Farmers

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO