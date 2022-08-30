News
3-day Ganesh festivities allowed at Hubballi Idgah ground

3-day Ganesh festivities allowed at Hubballi Idgah ground

Source: PTI
August 30, 2022 14:31 IST
The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has decided to allow the installation of Ganapati idol for three days at Idagh Maidan in Hubballi, Karnataka.

IMAGE: ADGP Alok Kumar along with other police personnel inspects the Idgah Maidan, in Hubballi, August 29, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Hubballi-Dharwad mayor Iresh Anchatageri announced the decision late on Monday after holding a prolonged meeting with elected representatives and officials.

The decision was taken based on the recommendations by a house committee that was constituted by the HDMC to decide on this issue.

 

"The house committee recommended allowing Ganeshotsav, after gathering opinions and consulting legal experts. It received 28 memoranda in favour of allowing Ganeshotsav and 11 against it,” mayor Iresh Anchatgeri said.

Based on the report of the house panel, after detailed discussion it has been decided to permit Ganesha festival celebrations for three days, he said, of the six organisations that had sought permission to install a Ganesha idol, one will be chosen and the remaining are requested to extend their cooperation in celebrating the festival harmoniously.

The decision was arrived at despite opposition by Congress members of the house panel.

The mayor said that the Congress, which had initially endorsed setting up the house panel in the council meeting, subsequently changed its stand and did not participate in its meetings.

However, they participated in Monday's meeting only to register their opposition to the formation of the committee and its decision, he said.

According to officials as per the Supreme Court order following a dispute, Muslims are allowed to hold prayer at the ground twice a year, and HDMC hoists the national flag during Independence Day and Republic day there.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
