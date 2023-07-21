News
Rediff.com  » News » 3 back-to-back earthquakes jolt Jaipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 21, 2023 09:58 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Jaipur on Friday.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow depth of 10 km.

 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS tweeted.

It was followed by two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1, which hit the Rajasthan capital at 4.22 am, and a 3.4-magnitude temblor that shook the city at 4.25 am, according to the NCS data.

The Police Control Room said there is no immediate information about any loss of life or damage to property.

People took to social media to enquire about the earthquake. They also shared pictures of people gathering outside their buildings.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said strong tremors were felt in Jaipur.

"I hope you are all safe!" she tweeted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
