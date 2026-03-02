HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sikkim CM: Public Trust, Not Weapons, Should Be Police's Strength

Sikkim CM: Public Trust, Not Weapons, Should Be Police's Strength

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2026 19:19 IST

x

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang champions public trust as the cornerstone of effective policing, urging officers to prioritize compassion and integrity in their service to the community.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang stresses that public trust, not weapons, should be the true strength of the police.
  • Tamang urges Sikkim police personnel to serve citizens with compassion, integrity, and commitment.
  • The CM highlights Sikkim's legacy of unity and harmony as a guiding principle for policing.
  • Tamang calls for firmness with criminals while maintaining courtesy and empathy towards citizens.
  • The Sikkim government pledges full support to the police force in safeguarding society and maintaining peace and security.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday said public trust should be the true strength of police, not weapons.

Speaking at the 'DGPs/IGPs Conference  Follow-up and Policy Deliberation Meeting', Tamang urged police personnel to serve citizens with compassion, integrity, and commitment.

 

Tamang said Sikkim's rich legacy of unity, respect, and harmony must continue to guide policing approach.

"I urge the force to remain firm and uncompromising with criminals, while being courteous, humane, and empathetic towards citizens," the CM said.

Commitment to Law and Order

Observing that the uniform is a symbol of identity, pride, discipline, and duty, Tamang hailed the Sikkim Police for consistently maintaining law and order with professionalism, earning respect within the state and beyond.

Tamang extended full support to police in safeguarding society, saying, "Our government stands firmly with its police force as it remains the backbone of peace and security.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: 'This is for all the frontline warriors'
SEE: 'This is for all the frontline warriors'
Won't be deterred by nuclear threat, says Army's western commander
Won't be deterred by nuclear threat, says Army's western commander
Gangtok Police Deploys Drones for Traffic Management
Gangtok Police Deploys Drones for Traffic Management
Rajnath Singh Vows to Tackle Crime in West Bengal
Rajnath Singh Vows to Tackle Crime in West Bengal
Rajnath Singh Vows to Tackle Crime, Joblessness in West Bengal
Rajnath Singh Vows to Tackle Crime, Joblessness in West Bengal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in Kolkata2:20

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO