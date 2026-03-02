Sikkim CM: Public Trust, Not Weapons, Should Be Police's Strength

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang champions public trust as the cornerstone of effective policing, urging officers to prioritize compassion and integrity in their service to the community.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang stresses that public trust, not weapons, should be the true strength of the police.

Tamang urges Sikkim police personnel to serve citizens with compassion, integrity, and commitment.

The CM highlights Sikkim's legacy of unity and harmony as a guiding principle for policing.

Tamang calls for firmness with criminals while maintaining courtesy and empathy towards citizens.

The Sikkim government pledges full support to the police force in safeguarding society and maintaining peace and security.

Speaking at the 'DGPs/IGPs Conference  Follow-up and Policy Deliberation Meeting', Tamang urged police personnel to serve citizens with compassion, integrity, and commitment.

Tamang said Sikkim's rich legacy of unity, respect, and harmony must continue to guide policing approach.

"I urge the force to remain firm and uncompromising with criminals, while being courteous, humane, and empathetic towards citizens," the CM said.

Commitment to Law and Order

Observing that the uniform is a symbol of identity, pride, discipline, and duty, Tamang hailed the Sikkim Police for consistently maintaining law and order with professionalism, earning respect within the state and beyond.

Tamang extended full support to police in safeguarding society, saying, "Our government stands firmly with its police force as it remains the backbone of peace and security.